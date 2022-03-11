Schlumberger (SLB) Launches SEES to Reduce Oil & Gas Emissions

Schlumberger Limited SLB announced the initiation of Schlumberger End-to-end Emissions Solutions (“SEES”) — a business directed toward reducing methane and flare emissions from oil and gas operations.

Methane and routing flare emissions are currently responsible for more than 60% of direct greenhouse gas emissions from the industry.

Investors and environmentalists put immense pressure on energy companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Due to the growing urgency to curb climate change, energy companies are aiming to operate with a more sustainable approach to reduce methane and flaring emissions. Hence, Schlumberger has developed SEES to help customers address one of the most critical issues of climate change — the urgency to cut methane emissions.

The new business provides a broad range of services and state-of-the-art technologies. It will allow operators to measure, monitor, report, and eventually eliminate methane and routing flare emissions. Notably, operators will be able to develop a methane emission elimination strategy by means of SEES.

In the first stage, Schlumberger screens a wide range of measurement and abatement solutions to identify the most affordable technology mix for operators’ specific assets. After that, operators get access to curated third-party and in-house solutions after analyzing around 97 methane measurement technologies. Finally, SEES detects emissions and takes proper measures to eliminate them through its end-to-end offering.

SEES combines Schlumberger’s long-standing measurement and planning expertise with the ability to assess and implement emerging technology, foundational data, AI and digital capabilities. SEES commits to be a reliable partner for operators, aiming to reduce emissions quickly and feasibly to benefit the industry.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Schlumberger is a leading oilfield service provider.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has gained 55.6% compared with the industry’s 13.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

