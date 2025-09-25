Schindler Signs Master Services Agreement With Accor

(RTTNews) - Schindler Holding AG (SHLRF), a provider of elevators, escalators and related services, on Thursday announced that it has signed a Master Services and Supplies Agreement with Accor SA (AC.PA), a French hospitality group.

The company said that the collaboration is aimed at enhancing guest experiences through technology-driven and tailored service solutions.

The Master Services and Supplies Agreement covers nine strategic markets in Asia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. It includes new installations, modernisations, maintenance, and servicing of elevators and escalators across Accor properties worldwide.

Accor welcomed the agreement as a meaningful step forward in operational support across one of its fastest-growing regions.

On Wednesday, Schindler closed trading 0.53% higher at CHF 282.50 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, Accor closed trading, 1.27% lesser at EUR 40.33 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

