SCHH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHH ETF (Symbol: SCHH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.49, changing hands as low as $19.27 per share. SCHH shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHH's low point in its 52 week range is $17.33 per share, with $23.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.46.

