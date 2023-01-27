SCHH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SCHH ETF (Symbol: SCHH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.07, changing hands as high as $21.10 per share. SCHH shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHH's low point in its 52 week range is $17.33 per share, with $26.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.