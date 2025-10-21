Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, where 9,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 0.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHG, in morning trading today Nvidia is off about 0.9%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPIT ETF, which lost 380,000 of its units, representing a 36.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SCHG, SPIT: Big ETF Outflows

