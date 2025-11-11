Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, where 27,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHG, in morning trading today Nvidia is off about 3.1%, and Apple is higher by about 1.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF, which lost 1,290,000 of its units, representing a 39.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SCHG, SMCZ: Big ETF Outflows

