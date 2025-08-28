Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, which added 23,250,000 units, or a 1.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHG, in morning trading today Nvidia is down about 1.8%, and Microsoft is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares 404, which added 40,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SCHG, QQXL: Big ETF Inflows

