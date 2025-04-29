Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, which added 53,300,000 units, or a 3.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHG, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.5%, and Microsoft is up by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - April, which added 500,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of QCAP, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is off about 0.7%.

VIDEO: SCHG, QCAP: Big ETF Inflows

