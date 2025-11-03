Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, which added 35,200,000 units, or a 2.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHG, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 2.7%, and Apple is lower by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the GraniteShares YieldBOOST MSTR ETF, which added 40,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SCHG, MTYY: Big ETF Inflows

