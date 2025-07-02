SCHD Is a Popular Dividend ETF for Passive Income. But Is It the Best?

There's no shortage of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on thestock market today covering everything from specific indexes and industries to geographic regions and investment strategies. Regarding the latter, there has been a jump in popularity of dividend-focused ETFs, including the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD).

For those looking for consistent dividend income, is the SCHD the best ETF on the market? For many investors, the answer could be yes.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Of course, there's no "perfect" stock or ETF, but SCHD has shown it has the tools needed to be a great addition to the portfolio of anyone who wants a mix of stability and above-average dividend payouts.

How can SCHD be the best of both worlds?

SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which focuses on high dividend-yield stocks with a track record of consistent, growing payouts and strong business fundamentals. Those criteria mean that most of the stocks held in SCHD tend to be large companies with impressive cash flows.

Here are the SCHD's top 10 holdings and what percentage of the fund they represent:

Company Percentage of the ETF Texas Instruments 4.27% Cisco Systems 4.22% ConocoPhillips 4.17% Chevron 4.15% Merck & Co. 3.97% AbbVie 3.93% Altria Group 3.91% Home Depot 3.85% Verizon Communications 3.84% Coca-Cola 3.84%

SCHD is slightly top-heavy, with the top 10 holdings accounting for 40% of the fund, but they're relatively evenly distributed among themselves. Compare this to the S&P 500 index, where Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple alone can easily make up over 20% of the index, or the Nasdaq-100, where they can make up a quarter.

Being led by what many may see as "boring" companies also helps keep SCHD relatively stable during down periods.

SCHD offers an above-average dividend at a low cost

SCHD's current dividend yield (as of June 27) is around 3.9%, slightly above its average for the past five years. Both its current dividend yield and five-year average yield are more than twice that of the S&P 500.

SCHD's low 0.06% expense ratio also ensures that you keep more of the ETF's total returns for yourself, rather than paying them in fees. That's only $0.60 in fees per $1,000 invested in the fund, which is lower than many comparable ETFs.

One piece to the portfolio puzzle

SCHD is a great option for investors looking for passive income. It offers a powerful trifecta: a high dividend yield, a portfolio of high-quality companies, and a low expense ratio. You can't ask for much more. That said, SCHD is probably best suited as a supplemental piece in most investors' portfolios, rather than as the foundation.

The income component is valuable, but the underlying index's criteria for inclusion mean lots of great companies are left out. SCHD is also less diversified than broad market funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF or Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF.

For income investors, though, SCHD is one of the best ETF options on the market.

Should you invest $1,000 in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $722,181!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $968,402!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Apple, Chevron, Cisco Systems, Home Depot, Merck, Microsoft, Nvidia, Texas Instruments, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.