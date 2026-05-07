SCHD: The Dividend ETF That Delivers

Key Points

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is unique in that it considers elements of dividend growth, dividend quality, and yield in its selection process.

Most dividend ETFs look at only one or two of these factors. SCHD's comprehensive selection strategy helps it weed out subpar dividend stocks effectively.

The fund has delivered an average annual return of 13% since its 2011 inception.

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The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) has built one of the most impressive track records within the dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) space. Its strategy, which targets companies demonstrating strong balance sheets, long histories of dividend payments, and above-average yields, is one of the most complete available for dividend income seekers.

The selection process that helps identify the best of the best has proven it can deliver for shareholders over and over.

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Why SCHD has performed so well over the years

SCHD looks at fundamental balance sheet metrics, dividend history, and current yield to narrow down a broad equity universe to just 100 qualifying stocks. Its biggest sector weightings are consumer staples (19%), healthcare (19%), and energy (17%). The fund is currently the second-best-performing U.S. dividend ETF year to date with a gain of 15.9%.

The biggest advantage of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is that it considers elements of dividend growth, dividend quality, and yield in its selection process. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG), for example, considers only a stock's dividend growth track record. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) considers only a stock's yield. Using all three dividend characteristics ensures no duds make it into the portfolio.

Not only does that work well in most market environments, it works especially well in down markets. Take 2022, for instance. That year, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) fell by 18%. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) dropped by 30%. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, however, declined by only 3%. In a rising-rate, high-inflation economic slowdown, this fund mitigated downside risk and protected shareholder principal when investors needed it most.

This fund's combination of defensiveness, durability, quality, and yield makes it ideal for almost any portfolio, especially those looking to generate sustainable income.

SCHD: Performance and key metrics

Metric Value Expense ratio 0.06% Inception date Oct. 20, 2011 Assets under management $90 billion Dividend yield 3.3% Year-to-date return 15.9% One-year return 25.6% Three-year annualized return 14.8% Five-year annualized return 8.3% Annualized return since inception 13%

Sources: Schwab Asset Management.

The fund, of course, won't work in every environment. Over the last few years, when tech stocks and the artificial intelligence trade dominated, dividend ETFs, not surprisingly, lagged the S&P 500 by a fairly significant margin. But over the decade prior to that, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF was consistently an above-average performer in the dividend ETF category.

Its focus on defensiveness and quality makes the fund ideal for anyone seeking conservative growth and income. The 3.3% dividend yield, backed by strong fundamentals, will be very appealing to income seekers.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has consistently delivered for investors over the past 15 years.

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David Dierking has positions in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.