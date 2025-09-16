Markets

Schaeffler Issues Mid-Term Targets 2028; Plans To Double EBIT Before Special Items

September 16, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler announced new medium-term targets for 2028. The company targets: adjusted EBIT margin in a range of 6 - 8%; and revenue in a range of 27 - 29 billion euros. For the E-Mobility division, Schaeffler expects significant top-line growth and breakeven by 2028. The company anticipates 8.25 to 9 billion euros in revenue and a breakeven EBIT margin before special items, for the division.

"Our medium-term targets for 2028 envisage that we will double our EBIT before special items and substantially improve free cash flow. I am confident that we will achieve these targets. Meanwhile, Schaeffler also looks beyond the current planning horizon. By 2035, we want to generate approximately ten percent of our revenue from new, high-potential activities, including growth areas like humanoids, defense, and the promising eAviation sector," Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, said.

