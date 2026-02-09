SCHA and VB Offer Similar Small-Cap ETF Advantages, but Which Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

SCHA has delivered a higher one-year return but experienced a slightly deeper five-year drawdown than VB.

Both ETFs keep expenses low, but VB edges out SCHA on cost and assets under management.

SCHA holds more stocks and leans further into tech, while VB tilts toward industrials.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:VB) and the Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHA) are both designed for investors seeking diversified access to U.S. small-cap stocks through a passive, index-tracking approach.

While they are similar in philosophy, this comparison focuses on subtle differences in cost, performance, and risk to help investors decide which might be a better fit.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VB SCHA Issuer Vanguard Schwab Expense ratio 0.03% 0.04% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 9, 2026) 12.49% 16.27% Dividend yield 1.27% 1.19% AUM $169 billion $20 billion Beta (5Y monthly) 1.23 1.29

VB is marginally more affordable on fees, and it also offers a slightly higher dividend yield. The difference in expense and yield is minimal, but cost-conscious investors may still appreciate VB’s edge.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VB SCHA Max drawdown (5 y) -28.16% -30.79% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,292 $1,221

What's inside

SCHA aims to mirror the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. It holds 1,730 stocks, and its top sectors are technology, financial services, and industrials, in that order. Its largest positions include Sandisk, Lumentum, and Rocket Companies. The fund has been operating for over 16 years, providing a long track record for investors to evaluate.

By comparison, VB tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index and holds 1,324 stocks, with its largest weights in industrials, technology, and financial services. Notable holdings are Rocket Lab, Sandisk, and Ciena. Neither fund introduces leverage, currency hedging, or other structural quirks, keeping them straightforward for core small-cap exposure.

What this means for investors

Both VB and SCHA provide diversified exposure to the small-cap segment, with over 1,000 holdings each. Where they differ primarily comes down to sector allocation and risk profile.

While VB is most focused on the industrials sector, SCHA tilts toward technology. That tech focus may be at least partly why SCHA has experienced more volatility, with a higher beta and slightly deeper max drawdown.

Despite its turbulence, though, SCHA has also outperformed VB over 12 months. VB has the edge in five-year total returns, but the difference is marginal.

Another difference between the two is assets under management (AUM). VB is significantly larger in this aspect, providing greater liquidity. While everyday investors may not need significant liquidity, it can make it easier to buy and sell larger amounts without affecting the ETF’s price.

These two ETFs are similar in most meaningful ways, with nearly identical expense ratios, five-year performance, and dividend yields. Investors looking for slightly greater tech exposure may prefer SCHA, while those seeking more liquidity may benefit from VB’s massive asset base.

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena, Rocket Companies, Rocket Lab, and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Small-Cap ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

