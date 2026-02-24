Scentre Group FY FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Scentre Group (SCG.AX) reported fiscal 2025 Funds From Operations or FFO of A$1.19 billion, up 4.9% from prior year. Funds From Operations per security, in cents, was 22.82 compared to 21.82. Distributions for the period was A$923 million or 17.72 cents per security, up 3.4%. Statutory profit for the period was A$1.78 billion.

For the 12 months to 31 December 2025, net operating income was A$2.10 billion, an increase of 3.7% from last year. Like-for-like growth in net operating income was 4.8%. During 2025, the Group welcomed 540 million customer visits, an increase of 2.7% compared to 2024.

For 2026, the Group's target for FFO is at least 23.73 cents per security, representing at least 4.0% growth for the year. Distributions are expected to grow by 4.0% to 18.43 cents per security.

Shares of Scentre Group are trading at A$3.75, down 1.06%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.