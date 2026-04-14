SCC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Proshares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: SCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.39, changing hands as low as $14.80 per share. Proshares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.12 per share, with $27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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