SCAT Airlines To Expand Fleet With Boeing's 737 MAX Jets

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA), the aerospace and defense manufacturer, and the Kazakhstani SCAT Airlines, Wednesday announced that the air carrier will expand its fleet with 737 MAX Jets.

The financial details of the order were not divulged.

Previously, the airlines had ordered for five more 737-9 jets to support operational efficiency and expand longer-range single-aisle service, including more routes to Europe and had also converted five 737-8 jets from a prior order to the larger 737-9.

In pre-market activity, BA shares were trading at $230, down 0.34% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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