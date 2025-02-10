ScanTech AI Systems Reaffirms Commitment to Innovation and Long-Term Value Amid Market Volatility

ScanTech AI Systems reaffirms commitment to innovation in security scanning, addressing recent share price volatility and emphasizing long-term fundamentals.

ScanTech AI Systems, Inc., an innovator in AI-driven checkpoint security scanning solutions, reaffirmed its commitment to revolutionizing the security screening industry amid recent stock price pressures attributed to short-sighted trading and market volatility following its deSPAC on January 2, 2025. CEO Dolan Falconer noted that misconceptions about the company's business model and other market dynamics have contributed to these pressures but emphasized that they do not reflect the company's strong operational fundamentals and unique technology value. ScanTech AI's scanning equipment offers advanced threat detection while minimizing costs and downtime compared to traditional systems, and the company plans to maintain transparency with investors as it focuses on growth in a $100 billion market.

ScanTech AI reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and operational excellence in the security screening industry, indicating a strong focus on long-term value creation.

The company highlighted its advanced scanning technology, which offers significant cost savings and efficiency improvements compared to traditional CT scanners, positioning it favorably in a $100+billionglobal market

ScanTech AI has successfully deployed its scanning solutions for critical infrastructure, including Canada’s largest nuclear power plants and TSA testing at major airports, demonstrating the reliability and acceptance of its technology in high-stakes environments.

The CEO expressed confidence in the company's underlying value and competitive edge, suggesting that current share price volatility does not reflect its true market potential, which may attract investors looking for undervalued opportunities.

The CEO's comments on "short-sighted trading activity" and "potential high-volume short activity" suggest that the company's share price may be vulnerable to market manipulation or misinformation, indicating a lack of stability and investor confidence.

Mr. Falconer's emphasis on "typical deSPAC volatility" post-merger implies that the company's share price fluctuation may not be just a temporary issue, raising concerns about the long-term viability of the stock.

The press release mentions misconceptions about the company’s business model and high-volume trading, which may indicate a lack of clarity or understanding from the market about ScanTech AI's operations, potentially undermining investor confidence.

What is ScanTech AI Systems, Inc. known for?

ScanTech AI Systems, Inc. specializes in next-generation checkpoint security scanning solutions using AI-driven technologies.

How has trading affected ScanTech AI's share price?

The share price has been impacted by short-sighted trading and misconceptions, according to CEO Dolan Falconer.

What advantages do ScanTech AI scanners offer?

ScanTech AI scanners provide low maintenance costs, faster throughput, and enhanced AI-driven threat detection capabilities.

Where are ScanTech AI's security scanners in use?

The scanners are operational in locations like Canada’s largest nuclear power plants and Philadelphia and San Diego airports.

How does ScanTech AI plan to communicate with investors?

The company is committed to transparency and will continue to provide clear communication about its business model and fundamentals.

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAI) (the “Company” or “ScanTech AI”), a publicly-traded innovator of next-generation checkpoint security scanning solutions, today reaffirmed its commitment to transforming the security screening industry through AI-driven technologies amid strong operational fundamentals and global tailwinds. The is addressing what its CEO Dolan Falconer believes may be “short-sighted trading activity by certain market participants, together with potential high-volume short activity



”



that has pressured the Company’s share price in recent weeks.





“ScanTech AI closed its deSPAC on January 2, 2025 and has experienced typical deSPAC volatility since that time,” said Mr. Falconer. While this is emblematic of broader market dynamics for these types of transactions the Company believes market factors unrelated to its core business fundamentals have impacted trading activity. These factors include, but are not limited to, misconceptions about the Company’s business model, deSPAC arbitrageurs, and short term trading activity. These factors are not reflective of the Company’s long-term business fundamentals.





Mr. Falconer added, “These issues do no relate to the core value of our intellectual property and trade secret portfolio, our unique business model, or our continually growing competitive edge and revenue pipeline in an $100+billionglobal marketwith only a few key competitors.





We are trading at a substantial discount to our announced merger value. I am confident in the value we are building for our shareholders and the market will soon recognize that our current share price understates our enterprise value.”







Focus on Innovation and Long-Term Value







The Company remains laser-focused on executing its core strategy, which is built on a robust foundation of innovation, operational excellence while penetrating multiple market verticals for security screening.





ScanTech AI’s scanning equipment can instantly identify many types of weapons, explosives, drugs, and other contraband with minimal maintenance downtime, and at a fraction of the cost of traditional CT scanners.





Mr. Falconer also acknowledged the Company’s commitment to continued investor communication. “At ScanTech AI, we are committed to transparency in everything we do. We are committed to continued transparency into our business model and fundamentals.”











About ScanTech AI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAI)







ScanTech AI is an innovator of next-generation “fixed-gantry” checkpoint security scanners for use at airports, border checkpoints, public events, and for parcel and cargo screening. ScanTech AI scanners are already safeguarding Canada’s largest nuclear power plants and have been deployed for operational testing by the TSA at Philadelphia International and San Diego International Airports. ScanTech AI’s checkpoint scanners instantly and automatically detect many conventional and advanced weapons, explosives, drugs, cash, and other hazardous materials and contraband without the potential for human error or the need to open bags, parcels, or containers.





While similar in appearance to existing checkpoint scanners, ScanTech AI’s solutions leverage CT-grade detection capabilities and imaging—without the moving parts, reliability issues, and expense of traditional CT scanners. Low acquisition and maintenance costs, faster throughput, and AI-driven threat detection are core benefits for government agencies and private-sector customers seeking to leave liquids and electronics in bags while maintaining the highest security standards.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including possible business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the management of ScanTech AI, in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) with the SEC, and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.







Contact







ScanTech AI Systems Inc.





James White, CFO





jwhite@scantechibs.com











Investor & Media Relations







International Elite Capital Inc.





Annabelle Zhang





+1(646) 866-7928





annabelle@iecapitalusa.com















