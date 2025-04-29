ScanTech AI Systems Inc. Expands Security Solutions with Additional Deployment of Sentinel® Fixed Gantry System in Canadian Nuclear Facility

ScanTech AI delivers a Sentinel® Fixed Gantry System to a Canadian nuclear facility, expanding its critical infrastructure security presence.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. announced the successful delivery of a Sentinel® Fixed Gantry System to a nuclear facility in Canada, reflecting the company's growth in critical infrastructure security. This deployment follows earlier successes in January 2025, where multiple Sentinel® systems were also installed at Canadian nuclear power sites. The Sentinel® system is designed for non-intrusive inspection of various cargo, meeting high-security standards. This repeat order demonstrates client confidence in ScanTech AI's technology to protect vital assets. As the company aims to expand its presence in the security sector, it continues to develop AI-powered solutions to address global security challenges.

Potential Positives

Successful delivery of an additional Sentinel® Fixed Gantry System to a key nuclear facility, showcasing the company’s ability to secure significant contracts in critical infrastructure security.

Highlights growing demand for ScanTech AI’s advanced security screening solutions, indicating a positive market reception and potential for future growth.

The repeat order signifies client confidence in ScanTech AI’s technology and expertise in high-security environments, bolstering the company’s reputation and reliability in the industry.

Expansion into the critical infrastructure sector demonstrates the company's proactive approach in addressing evolving global security challenges, aligning with strategic objectives for future growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties, indicating that actual results may significantly differ from expectations.

There is a mention of potential regulatory oversights and the acceptance of products and services, suggesting there may be challenges in gaining traction in the market.

It states the uncertainty regarding sufficient capital for operations, which may raise concerns about the company's financial stability and long-term viability.

FAQ

What recent achievement did ScanTech AI announce?

ScanTech AI announced the successful delivery of an additional Sentinel® Fixed Gantry System to a nuclear facility in Canada.

How does the Sentinel® Fixed Gantry System work?

This system provides non-intrusive, high-throughput inspection for baggage, packages, parcels, and break-bulk cargo using advanced scanning technology.

What sectors benefit from ScanTech AI's technologies?

ScanTech AI's technologies are designed for airports, seaports, borders, embassies, government buildings, and any facility where security is critical.

What does the company focus on for future developments?

ScanTech AI focuses on delivering innovative, AI-powered solutions to meet evolving global security challenges in critical infrastructure.

Where can more information about ScanTech AI be found?

More information can be found on their website at www.scantechais.com and the investor page at https://investor.scantechais.com/.

Atlanta, GA, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "ScanTech AI") (Nasdaq:



STAI



), a leading innovator in advanced security screening technologies, announced today the successful delivery of an additional Sentinel® Fixed Gantry System to a key nuclear facility in Canada. This latest deployment marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion into critical infrastructure security and highlights growing demand for ScanTech AI’s cutting-edge inspection solutions. Building on the momentum of its earlier success announced in January 2025, when multiple Sentinel® systems were deployed at Canadian nuclear power facilities, this continued rollout underscores the proven reliability and performance of ScanTech AI’s technology in high-security environments.





The Sentinel® Fixed Gantry CT System, engineered for non-intrusive, high-throughput inspection of baggage, packages, parcels, and break-bulk cargo, is specifically designed to meet the rigorous security and operational requirements of mission-critical environments. This repeat order underscores the confidence placed in ScanTech AI’s technologies to safeguard critical assets and maintain operational integrity.





As ScanTech AI expands its footprint in the critical infrastructure sector, the Company remains focused on delivering innovative, AI-powered solutions that address evolving global security challenges and support the strategic objectives of its clients worldwide.







About ScanTech AI







ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.





For more information, visit



www.scantechais.com



and



https://investor.scantechais.com/









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including possible business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the management of ScanTech AI, in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.







Contact:







ScanTech AI Systems Inc.





James White, CFO





jwhite@scantechibs.com











Investor & Media Relations Contact:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Annabelle Zhang





+1(646) 866-7928





annabelle@iecapitalusa.com















