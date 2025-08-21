Markets
SCSC

ScanSource Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

August 21, 2025 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $20.089 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $16.097 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ScanSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.322 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $812.886 million from $746.113 million last year.

ScanSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.089 Mln. vs. $16.097 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $812.886 Mln vs. $746.113 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects a rise in adjusted EBITDA and sales.

For the 12-month period to June 30, 2026 (fiscal 2026), ScanSource projects adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $160 million.

The company anticipates annual revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion, compared with analysts’ forecast of $3.15 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company registered adjusted EBITDA of $144.660 million, on sales of $3.040 billion.

SCSC was up by 3.36 percent at $43.96 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SCSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.