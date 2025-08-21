ScanSource Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $20.089 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $16.097 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ScanSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.322 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $812.886 million from $746.113 million last year.

ScanSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.089 Mln. vs. $16.097 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $812.886 Mln vs. $746.113 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects a rise in adjusted EBITDA and sales.

For the 12-month period to June 30, 2026 (fiscal 2026), ScanSource projects adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $160 million.

The company anticipates annual revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion, compared with analysts’ forecast of $3.15 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company registered adjusted EBITDA of $144.660 million, on sales of $3.040 billion.

SCSC was up by 3.36 percent at $43.96 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

