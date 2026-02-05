ScanSource Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

Markets
(RTTNews) - ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) announced a profit for second quarter of $16.493 million

The company's bottom line totaled $16.493 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $17.053 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ScanSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.611 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $766.512 million from $747.497 million last year.

ScanSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.493 Mln. vs. $17.053 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $766.512 Mln vs. $747.497 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has revised down its outlook.

ScanSource now expects adjusted EBITDA of $140 million to $150 million against the prior guidance of $150 million to $160 million.

The company now projects sales of $3 billion to $3.1 billion, compared with the earlier expectation of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ScanSource had posted adjusted EBITDA of $144.660 million, with sales of $3.040 billion.

