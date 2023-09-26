Scaling Climate Technology Deployments Through Offtake Credit Insurance

Combatting the climate crisis requires the urgent adoption and rapid deployment of climate technologies to decarbonize the global economy. However, the development and deployment of these technologies often involves substantial risks, and in some cases, entirely new trillion-dollar markets are being made one deployment at a time. The United States flagship Inflation Reduction Act legislation provided supply-side support, but now it is time for the insurance industry to create a proper risk market for offtake credit insurance products to catalyze demand-side support as it previously did in the oil, gas, coal, and chemicals sectors.

In climate technology projects, offtake agreements are critical as they guarantee a market for the project’s output, ensuring a consistent revenue stream. However, the financial stability and viability of the project inherently become tied to the creditworthiness of the offtaker. If the offtaker fails to meet its contractual payment obligations due to insolvency, market conditions, or other reasons, the project will be negatively impacted economically.

Due to this dynamic in project finance, offtake credit insurance emerges as a pivotal mechanism to catalyze the scale-up of climate technologies, addressing these offtake counterparty risks and amplifying investor confidence. Offtake credit insurance is a specialized type of insurance product designed to mitigate the risks associated with offtake agreements in project financing, especially in the fields most critical to combatting the climate crisis, such as energy, infrastructure, and commodities. Offtake credit insurance provides protection against financial loss due to the default or inability of the offtaker to fulfill the payment obligations as per the offtake agreement.

Let’s take a look at this in practice to understand further the importance of offtake credit insurance in scaling climate technology. In a sample case, let’s take a project converting waste into renewable fuel, with an offtaker that is a mid-size fuel distributor with reasonable credit history. The project company is having trouble accessing financing for the project due to the fact that the mid-size fuel distributor does not have a high credit rating from a major credit rating agency and turns to the insurance industry to find a solution.

While the fuel distributor does not have a rating from a major credit rating agency, the company has significant operating history from which a probability of financial default on the offtake contract. Enter the offtake credit insurer providing the offtake credit insurance; this party to the transaction has an AA rating and steps in to underwrite the probability of default of the mid-size fuel distributor. In this process, the insurer is able to arrive at a premium rate that is sufficient to provide insurance coverage to guarantee the payments in part or whole of the offtake contract.

By purchasing this offtake credit insurance, the project company can now show its financing partners that it has synthetically shifted the credit risk of its project from a payment guarantee provided by a mid-size fuel distributor to a payment guarantee provided by an AA rated insurance company. In most cases, this credit enhancement not only serves as the pivotal service enabling access to financing, but also dramatically improves the financing terms for the project company.

In the event of a default by the mid-size fuel distributor, the compensation provided by the offtake credit insurer, which carries an AA rating behind it, kicks in and allows the project company to maintain steady cash flow and continue operations without significant disruptions by paying out an insurance claim. It aids the project company in servicing debt, meeting operational costs, and providing returns to its investors despite the default by the mid-size fuel distributor. This example illustrates the pivotal role of offtake credit insurance in preserving the financial integrity of project companies in the event of an offtaker default. It acts as a financial cushion, mitigating the impact of payment disruptions and enabling the sustained progress of the project. While there is risk with any new insurance program and product line, the insurance industry should take note of this trillion-dollar market opportunity that is rapidly developing.

