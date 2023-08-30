Scale Hills, Not Mountains: Why Web3 Development Must First Target the Thousands Before the Billions

Onboarding the next billion users to Web3 is all well and good. But we’re missing a few steps. With the success of mainstream adoption hinging upon future ease of use, here’s how Web3 should focus on delivering value to the thousands who will eventually bring it to the billions.

Andrej Bencic, is CEO and one of four Co-Founders of Tenderly, a full-stack infrastructure solutions provider powering Web3 developer teams with the essential tools and services throughout their development journeys. A skilled software engineer with extensive experience building, scaling and maintaining large-scale distributed cloud systems, Andrej founded Tenderly in 2018 after years of working on the frontlines of software development in Serbia. With a deep knowledge of blockchain technologies and their application to real-world solutions, Andrej has since grown the company to become trusted developers for over 15 leading Ethereum networks.

Across the globe, governments are pledging new task forces to embrace and capitalize on the transformative “megatrend” of Web3 development, propelling the transition away from the current version of the internet that we know. Yet despite substantial investment and development, the blockchain technology that underpins Web3 remains in its infancy. While the harsh conditions of crypto winter amidst the industry’s fifth bear market have proven to be fertile ground for developers to continue building, the current blockchain infrastructure lacks the required flexibility and user-friendliness which developers require to construct robust applications. Subsequently, as developers continue to drive Web3’s evolution, infrastructural inadequacies risk becoming a stumbling block, hindering accelerated innovation.

Developers therefore require a go-to solution that not only caters to diverse infrastructural needs, but also fosters innovation, and simplifies the intricate Web3 development process. The journey towards the realization of Web3’s full potential stands at a crucial juncture; whilst we are making significant strides in bringing Web3 to the billions, it is clear that we must first address its current shortcomings and meet the immediate needs of the thousands around three key factors – surmounting challenges in blockchain infrastructure, enhancing developer education, and ensuring the tangibility of Web3’s implementation. Only then can we propel the decentralized internet into global prominence.

Conquering the Blockchain Frontier: Overcoming Today's Infrastructure Challenges

Existing blockchain technologies underpinning the Web3 ecosystem are brittle, constraining the ability of tech innovators to program and execute new solutions. Developers grapple with suboptimal solutions, relying on general-purpose nodes and then working around their limitations, offloading comptutations to dApp frontends and creating complex custom backends.

The developer experience is marred by inconveniences stemming from a lack of protocol standardization and poor interoperability support. Different blockchain technologies lack uniform protocols, making it difficult for developers to transition seamlessly between platforms. Consequentially the lack of standardization generates friction and hampers the efficient development and deployment of Web3 applications. Additionally, inadequate interoperability between blockchain networks disrupts the smooth exchange of data, assets, and functionalities and forces developers to find intricate solutions to integrate disparate components.

Fueling Web3 Developer Education and Resources

In the same vein, developers’ transition from the familiar landscape of traditional Web2 to the intricate realm of Web3 presents a formidable challenge resulting from technical complexities and steep learning curves. While front-end developers will likely find familiar programming languages in Web3, the nascent nature of blockchain has meant that others encounter a myriad of obstacles, from deciphering specialized terminology to grappling with unfamiliar tooling and navigating Web3’s unique languages utilized for protocols and smart contracts.

The scarcity of well-structured and comprehensive educational resources tailored specifically to Web3 further compounds these challenges. This deficiency hampers developers' ability to gain a deep understanding of the nuanced intricacies that underlie blockchain technology. To expedite the widespread adoption of blockchain and to empower aspiring and seasoned developers alike, a concerted effort is required to invest in a rich array of educational materials that support developers’ journey from end-to-end. These materials should encompass extensive documentation, tutorials, and guides that extend beyond mere technical instruction. Highlighting best practices, emphasizing security considerations, and elucidating design principles germane to decentralized applications are equally imperative components of this educational endeavor.

In paving a clear and accessible path to learning, the industry can play a pivotal role in dismantling the entry barriers that often discourage talented individuals from engaging in the Web3 ecosystem. Aspiring developers, armed with a robust knowledge base, can more confidently contribute their skills and ideas to the dynamic landscape of Web3 development. Through this investment in education, the industry not only nurtures a thriving community of developers but also accelerates the broader adoption of Web3 technology, propelling us closer to a future characterized by decentralized innovation and technological empowerment.

From Abstract to Tangible: Bringing Web3 to Life

Web3 technology’s journey towards mainstream adoption is also anchored in its ability to transcend abstraction and establish itself as a tangible application within wider use cases. To many, Web3 remains a nebulous term detached from everyday life, which can hinder its broader acceptance. Therefore, a paramount requirement for Web3 to achieve mass adoption involves shedding its abstract nature and embracing concrete use cases that vividly illustrate its practicality and inherent advantages.

Bringing Web3 to the billions hinges upon a multi-faceted approach; the unveiling of real-world applications thoughtfully designed to amplify user experience and forging partnerships with traditional industries stands as a pivotal step. For example, by demonstrating how decentralized solutions can remarkably enhance access to finance for the layperson, including services such as everyday banking and asset trading, the industry can effectively bridge a gap between conceptual potential and real-world utility.

Nevertheless, the realization of Web3’s potential extends beyond application. To reach a tipping point and overall long-term viability, it is imperative for Web3 technology to establish itself as a fundamental building block and become an indispensable component of the internet ecosystem. Addressing and eliminating fragmentation, bolstering interoperability and establishing foundational components that drive blockchain development will be instrumental in reaching this goal.

In summary, recent strides in node infrastructure have propelled developer innovation by enhancing speed and efficiency, necessitating reliable infrastructure providers. The imminent phase of industry development rests on the shoulders of Web3 developer teams, pivotal in maturing Web3 and fostering a trusted ecosystem for mass adoption. If we are to enter a crypto summer and enable mass adoption, developers must be equipped with a dependable, all-encompassing infrastructure solution, pivotal for the blockchain's future trajectory.

Surmounting blockchain infrastructure hurdles, refining developer education, and ensuring tangibility are essential for mainstream Web3 adoption. Elevating developer experiences, advocating for standardization, and offering a comprehensive infrastructure stack will empower Web3 to rival the established Web2 landscape. As the industry forges ahead, developers' primacy must be upheld, cultivating an environment nurturing creativity, collaboration, and accelerated advancement. Collective dedication and strategic investment in developer empowerment can concretize the vision of a decentralized internet, reshaping digital interactions. The groundwork laid in blockchain infrastructure heralds a transformative shift towards an inclusive, fortified, and forward-looking Web3 future.

