SBM Offshore Updates on Share Repurchase Program

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

SBM Offshore has detailed its ongoing EUR130 million share repurchase program, which aims to reduce share capital and support employee share schemes. As of November 6, 2024, the company has completed 55.64% of the program, repurchasing EUR72.3 million worth of shares. The repurchases are conducted on exchanges like Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, and Turquoise.

