SBM OFFSHORE NV Full Year Income Advances

(RTTNews) - SBM OFFSHORE NV (SBFFY.PK) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $922 million, or $5.25 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.4% to $5.903 billion from $4.784 billion last year.

SBM OFFSHORE NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $922 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.25 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $5.903 Bln vs. $4.784 Bln last year.

