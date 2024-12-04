SBM Offshore Advances Share Repurchase Program

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.
SBM Offshore N.V. has announced details of its ongoing EUR130 million share repurchase program, aimed at reducing share capital and providing shares for management and employee programs. As of December 4, 2024, the company has completed 63.14% of the program, repurchasing over 5.3 million shares at an average price of EUR 15.47. The program reflects SBM Offshore’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while advancing sustainable energy solutions.
