SBI Holdings to Boost Saudi Biotech Sector

November 18, 2024 — 08:25 pm EST

SBI Holdings (JP:8473) has released an update.

SBI Holdings has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with key Saudi Arabian entities to create the nation’s first biotechnology investment fund. This initiative aims to foster the growth of biotech startups in Saudi Arabia, leveraging SBI’s extensive experience in biotechnology, healthcare, and medical informatics. The collaboration underscores a strategic move to enhance Saudi Arabia’s position as a hub for biotech innovation.

