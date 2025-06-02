Bitcoin

Sberbank, Russia’s Biggest Bank, Launches Structured Bond Tied to Bitcoin 

June 02, 2025 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by Jenna Montgomery for Bitcoin Magazine

Bitcoin Magazine

Sberbank, the largest bank in Russia, has launched a new structured bond that ties investor returns to the performance of Bitcoin and the U.S. dollar-to-ruble exchange rate. This new financial product represents one of the first moves by a major Russian institution to offer Bitcoin-linked investments under recently updated national regulations.

The structured bond is initially available over the counter to a limited group of qualified investors. According to the announcement, it allows investors to earn based on two factors: the price performance of BTC in U.S. dollars and any strengthening of the dollar compared to the Russian ruble.

Unlike typical Bitcoin investments, this product does not require the use of a Bitcoin wallet or foreign platforms. “All transactions [are] processed in rubles within Russia’s legal and infrastructure systems,” Sberbank stated, highlighting compliance with domestic financial protocols.

In addition to the bond, Sberbank has announced plans to launch similar structured investment products with Bitcoin exposure on the Moscow Exchange. The bank also revealed it will introduce a Bitcoin futures product via its SberInvestments platform on June 4, aligning with the product’s debut on the Moscow Exchange.

These developments follow a recent policy change by the Bank of Russia, which now permits financial institutions to offer Bitcoin-linked instruments to qualified investors. This shift opens the door for Bitcoin within the country’s traditional financial markets.

While Russia has previously taken a cautious approach to digital assets, Sberbank’s launch of a Bitcoin-linked bond and upcoming futures product marks a new phase of adoption—one that blends Bitcoin exposure with existing financial infrastructure.

The bank’s structured bond may signal a growing interest in regulated access to Bitcoin, especially within large financial institutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

