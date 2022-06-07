SBA Loan Forgiveness For PPP And EIDLs

Small business owners who utilized the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) can apply for loan forgiveness on eligible expenditures. PPP forgiveness requires applying through the Small Business Administration (SBA) online portal or individual lender.

Keep in mind that, depending on the loan amount, borrowers must certify that funds were spent on applicable expenses or provide documentation of eligible expenditures. However, Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) forgiveness is not available.

What Is Loan Forgiveness?

Loan forgiveness is the process by which a lender discharges a borrower’s obligation to repay their loan. Depending on the loan and nature of the cancellation, some or all of the outstanding loan balance may be forgiven. This is in contrast to grant money, which generally does not require repayment even in the absence of express forgiveness.

In the context of PPP loans, borrowers are eligible for loan forgiveness if they use the funds to cover designated expenses.

When to Apply for PPP Loan Forgiveness

PPP borrowers can apply for forgiveness up until the point at which the loan matures—two years for loans originated before June 5, 2020, or five years for those issued after that date. While it’s best to apply for forgiveness before the payment deferral period ends (10 months after the end of the covered period), borrowers also must wait until they spend all of the loan proceeds they want forgiven.

Notably, borrowers who received loan funds before the PPP closed on May 31, 2021 are now outside of the coverage period and can apply for loan forgiveness.

How to Apply for PPP Loan Forgiveness

Depending on the lender, PPP borrowers must apply for loan forgiveness directly through the SBA or through their individual financial institutions. However, the process and requirements are similar regardless of the method. Follow these steps to apply for PPP loan forgiveness:

1. Gather the Necessary Documents

The documents necessary to complete a loan forgiveness application vary depending on several factors. Still, there are some list of participating lenders to find out where to apply.

3. Submit the Forgiveness Form and Documentation

If your lender is participating in direct forgiveness, complete the forgiveness form through the SBA PPP Direct Forgiveness Portal. Otherwise, you will need to follow your lender’s instructions for completing and submitting SBA Form 3508, SBA Form 3508EZ, SBA Form 3508S or the lender’s equivalent. Also submit necessary documentation as requested by the SBA or your bank or credit union.

4. Await a Response

Depending on how you apply for PPP loan forgiveness, you may receive a response from the SBA or your lender. Generally, though, you will receive notice from either party if your loan is under review and if a decision is made. Your lender will ultimately notify you of how much of the loan is forgiven and, where applicable, the date your first payment is due.

PPP Loan Forgiveness Terms

To qualify for PPP loan forgiveness, recipients must have maintained their staffing and compensation levels during the period covered by the loan. The coverage period for loans made in 2020 is 24 weeks after disbursement; however, borrowers may opt for an eight-week coverage period if their loan was funded before June 5, 2020. Borrowers who received a first- or second-draw loan in 2021 can choose from an eight- to 24-week coverage period.

Loan forgiveness also requires that proceeds be used to cover eligible expenses during the covered period, with at least 60% spent on payroll costs.

Expenses Eligible for Loan Forgiveness

Under the original PPP, only payroll and operating costs were eligible for forgiveness. However, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act passed in December 2020 expanded eligible expenditures. These are the expenses that generally qualify for PPP loan forgiveness:

Payroll costs, including salaries, wages, tips, commissions and benefits

Mortgage interest paid on property used for business purposes (for mortgages signed before February 15, 2020)

Business rent or lease payments for agreements signed before February 15, 2020

Business utilities, including electricity, gas, water, transportation, telephone and internet access

Operating expenses, such as business software and supplier costs necessary for conducting business

Costs of repair for property damage or other uninsured losses incurred in 2020 and in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic

Worker protection expenses like personal protective equipment or property improvements to achieve Covid compliance

If evidence is necessary for PPP loan forgiveness, the exact documents required depend on how the loan funds were spent. For example, if loan proceeds were used to cover payroll costs, you may need to provide copies of these documents:

Third-party payroll reports or tax forms for the covered period, including payroll tax filings

State quarterly business and individual wage reporting

State unemployment insurance tax filings

Bank account statements

Payment receipts, canceled checks or account statements evidencing contribution to employer health and retirement accounts

If loans were used to cover other expenses, these documents may be required as part of the forgiveness process:

Lender amortization schedule or receipts demonstrating business mortgage interest payments

Business rent, lease and utility statements reflecting payments made

Invoices, receipts or purchase orders evidencing covered operations expenditures, property damage costs and supplier costs

Canceled checks or receipts for other covered expenses like protective equipment and safety modifications

Covid EIDLs

Covid EIDLs are not forgivable and must be repaid in full. Borrowers can, however, take advantage of a 30-month payment deferral period that begins on the date of the note. This deferral period applies to loans approved in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and is an extension of the original 12-month deferment.

In contrast, Targeted EIDL Advance or Supplemental Targeted Advance funds (up to $15,000) are considered grants and do not require repayment.

