You can use the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan calculator to estimate your payments and total financing costs before applying for an SBA loan. This can help you make an informed decision regarding which type—and size—of SBA loan is right for your business. Knowing exactly what your monthly payments are and how long it will take to repay your loan can help you avoid costly mistakes.

How To Use the SBA Loan Calculator

To use the SBA loan calculator, enter the total loan amount, available interest rate and loan term in years. The tool will calculate the following information:

Total number of payments. Based on the repayment term you enter, the calculator will tell you how many monthly payments there are in that term. This is calculated by multiplying the number of years in the loan term by 12.

Loan principal. The loan principal is the total loan amount you're responsible for repaying.

Total interest. The SBA loan calculator also tells you how much you will pay in interest over the life of the loan.

Total financing cost. This number represents the total amount you will pay in principal, interest and fees over the life of the loan.

Monthly loan payment. By entering the requested information into the SBA loan calculator, you can determine what your monthly payments will be. This information will give you a better understanding of the loan and help you make an educated decision about how much you can afford to borrow.

The SBA loan calculator will also produce an amortization/payment schedule that shows how much of each payment will go toward the loan principal—and how much will go toward interest payments. The amortization table will also show the remaining loan balance after each monthly payment.

What Is an SBA Loan?

An SBA loan is a type of financing offered by the Small Business Administration to small businesses and entrepreneurs that are otherwise unable to secure funding. There are several types of SBA loans, including the 7(a) Loan and Microloan programs.

Each type of loan has different eligibility requirements, interest rates, loan amounts and repayment terms. The program may also dictate how borrowers can use loan proceeds. In general, though, SBA loans may used to cover:

Start-up costs

Working capital

Business expansion

Business purchases

Equipment and supplies

Repair to existing assets

Commercial real estate purchases

Land purchases

Debt refinancing

How Do SBA Loans Work?

The SBA doesn’t directly lend money to businesses. Instead, it offers loans through participating lenders and guarantees part of the loan amount so that lenders can offer more attractive rates and terms than conventional financing.

SBA lenders usually require a personal guarantee from the business owner or other guarantor. However, qualification requirements are typically more accessible than those imposed for many other small business loans. For that reason, SBA loans are attractive options for businesses that cannot qualify for other financing due to lack of collateral, insufficient credit history, inadequate revenue or other characteristics.

Loan amounts. The SBA sets maximum loan amounts for various types of loans. On average, SBA loans range from $5,000 to $5 million.

Repayment terms. Terms typically range from 10 to 25 years, although some programs allow for longer repayment periods.

Interest rates. Interest rates on SBA loans are based on the prime rate plus an additional margin, which may vary depending on the type of loan. Interest rates also may depend on the loan amount and repayment term.

Fees. Additional fees can include origination fees, closing costs, annual fees and other miscellaneous charges. These costs vary by lender.

SBA Loan Qualifications

Qualifying for an SBA loan is not necessarily easy, but the qualifications are more accessible than those for traditional bank loans. To be eligible for an SBA loan, you typically must meet the following criteria:

Be a small business as defined by the SBA

Have adequate collateral to secure the loan

Demonstrate creditworthiness and repayment ability

Have sufficient cash flow to repay the debt

Prove that other types of financing are unavailable or insufficient to cover your needs

Note, however, that the specific requirements to qualify for an SBA loan may vary depending on the type of loan being taken out. Furthermore, lenders may have additional qualification criteria that you’ll need to meet to get approved. It’s important to remember that while meeting these requirements does not guarantee approval, it’s necessary to start the loan process.

How To Apply for an SBA Loan

To apply for an SBA loan, you must complete the official application and submit it to an approved lender. The application for an SBA loan varies slightly between financial institutions. Still, there are a few general steps to follow when applying for an SBA loan:

Choose a loan program. Research the SBA’s various loan programs to determine which best suits your business. Find a lender. Seek out an approved lender that offers the type of loan you need. To choose a lender, consider factors such as interest rates, fees and customer service. If friends or colleagues have previously taken out SBA loans, ask for recommendations. Compile the necessary documents. Prepare all of the necessary documents, including financial statements and a credit report. Depending on the type of loan being applied for, you may also need to provide additional documents, such as financial statements or proof of creditworthiness. Submit your application package. Next, complete the necessary forms and submit your loan application package for review. Await approval and funding. If your application is approved, the lender will work with you to finalize all paperwork and disburse funds. Approval typically takes about 30 days, but funding may take longer. After that, you’ll be responsible for making regular payments according to the terms of your loan agreement.

Before applying for an SBA loan, understand the terms and conditions associated with the loan. Using the SBA loan calculator can help determine whether an SBA loan is right for you and your business.

