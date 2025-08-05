SBA Communications (SBAC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $221.86, changing hands as low as $215.51 per share. SBA Communications Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBAC's low point in its 52 week range is $192.55 per share, with $252.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $220.84. The SBAC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.