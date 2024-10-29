News & Insights

SBA Communications price target raised to $300 from $285 at Raymond James

October 29, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on SBA Communications (SBAC) to $300 from $285 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. SBA’s Q3 results included a slight increase of 2024 guidance, an improved tone on U.S. carrier activity, and the announced acquisition of more than 7,000 towers from Millicom (TIGO) for roughly $975M, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to see an attractive risk-reward in all three tower stocks, with non-cyclical, cash-yielding businesses that feature long-term secular growth, and thinks that stabilizing and potentially declining interest rate environment should benefit multiples.

