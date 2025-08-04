SBA Communications Corporation Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $225.79 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $162.83 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $698.98 million from $660.47 million last year.

SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $225.79 Mln. vs. $162.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.09 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $698.98 Mln vs. $660.47 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.780 - 2.825 Bln

