SB Financial Group Reports Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - SB Financial Group (RBNF) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.91 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $3.63 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SB Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $4.04 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $19.27 million from $16.84 million last year.

SB Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.91 Mln. vs. $3.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $19.27 Mln vs. $16.84 Mln last year.

