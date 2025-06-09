SaverOne Signs Agreement with CEMEX to Expand Driver Distraction Prevention Systems in Germany

SaverOne expands its driver safety systems with CEMEX, enhancing fleet safety across global operations.

Quiver AI Summary

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. has announced a new commercial agreement with CEMEX Logistik GmbH for the installation of its Driver Distraction Prevention Systems in CEMEX's fleet of approximately 1,000 trucks in Germany. This partnership enhances SaverOne's existing collaboration with CEMEX, a major global building materials company, following successful deployments in Israel, Spain, and the Czech Republic. CEMEX Germany's Logistics Manager highlighted the importance of safety and efficiency in their operations, noting positive results from other European subsidiaries using SaverOne's technology. SaverOne's CEO emphasized the significance of this agreement in expanding their relationship with CEMEX and reinforcing their commitment to safety in transportation. The company aims to address the widespread issue of driver distraction caused by mobile phone use, which significantly contributes to road accidents, by offering technology that restricts access to distracting applications while allowing essential functions like navigation.

Potential Positives

The new commercial agreement with CEMEX Germany for the installation of SaverOne’s Driver Distraction Prevention Systems enhances SaverOne's presence in Europe and underscores its role as a provider of innovative safety solutions.

This partnership reflects the strong trust between SaverOne and CEMEX, reinforcing SaverOne's credibility and effectiveness in addressing driver distraction, a significant global safety concern.

The agreement involves a fleet of approximately 1,000 trucks, significantly expanding SaverOne's market reach and potential impact on road safety in the logistics sector.

The collaboration aligns with growing trends and anticipated regulations focused on vehicle safety technologies, positioning SaverOne favorably for increased demand for its systems in the future.

Potential Negatives

Despite the partnership with CEMEX, there is a risk regarding the effectiveness of SaverOne's technology in substantially improving driver safety, which may lead to skepticism about the product's actual impact.

There is an inherent uncertainty about SaverOne's ability to continue as a going concern, which could affect investor confidence and future operations.

SaverOne's reliance on forward-looking statements highlights potential vulnerabilities and risks that could lead to discrepancies between projected and actual business performance.

FAQ

What is SaverOne's technology focused on?

SaverOne's technology focuses on preventing driver distraction caused by mobile phone usage while driving, enhancing road safety.

What is the significance of SaverOne's agreement with CEMEX?

The agreement strengthens SaverOne's collaboration with CEMEX and marks an important step in expanding its safety systems in Europe.

How many trucks are in the CEMEX Germany fleet?

CEMEX Germany operates a fleet of approximately 1,000 trucks, which will be equipped with SaverOne's safety systems.

What are the expected benefits of SaverOne's systems?

SaverOne's systems aim to reduce road accidents by preventing driver distraction, thereby improving safety for drivers and passengers.

Where is SaverOne's technology currently deployed?

SaverOne's technology is actively deployed in countries including Israel, Spain, and the Czech Republic, with ongoing global expansion.

$SVRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SVRE stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG removed 531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $531

SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 85 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85

Full Release







The expansion Continues CEMEX Rollout of SaverOne’s Safety Systems Across its Global Operations











Petah Tikvah, Israel, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd.





(Nasdaq: SVRE, TASE: SVRE),



a technology company specializing in developing transportation safety solutions, today announced the signing of a new commercial agreement with CEMEX Logistik GmbH , for the installation of SaverOne’s Driver Distraction Prevention Systems in its fleet. Cemex Germany fleet consist of approximately 1,000 trucks.





This agreement further strengthens SaverOne’s collaboration with CEMEX globally, one of the world’s largest building materials companies, and follows active deployments in Israel, Spain, and the Czech Republic.







Christian Kronisch, Manager Cement Logistics CEMEX Germany



, commented, “At CEMEX Germany, the safety and efficiency of our logistics operations are paramount. We have observed the positive results from our peers across Europe, and partnering with SaverOne reinforces our commitment to innovation and safety by addressing one of the leading causes of road accidents—driver distraction.”







Ori Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne



, added, “We are proud to further strengthen our collaboration with Cemex, a global leader in construction and logistics. The new agreement in Germany marks another important step in the strategic expansion of our relationship, adding to our growing presence in Europe. It also demonstrates the strong trust that has developed between the two companies. We look forward to continuing to support Cemex’s high safety standards and further expand across their international operations.”







About Cemex:







Cemex is an industry leading global construction materials and solutions company that is building a better future safely through more sustainable products and solutions. Cemex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. Cemex is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies.





Cemex offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanisation solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies.





For more information please visit:



www.cemex.com









About the SaverOne System







SaverOne's system is installed in vehicles to solve the problem of driver distraction as a result of drivers using distracting applications on their mobile phones while driving in a way that endangers their safety and the safety of their passengers. This phenomenon is considered one of the leading causes of global road accidents. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the annual cost of road accidents just in the United States stands at about $870 billion each year, excluding the costs of serious injury or death, with a quarter of those accidents estimated to be related to the use of the mobile phones while driving. SaverOne's technology specifically recognizes the driver area in the vehicle. It prevents the driver from accessing distracting applications such as messaging while allowing others (navigation as an example) without user intervention or consent, creating a safer driving environment.





SaverOne's primary target markets include commercial and private vehicle fleets interested in reducing potential damages and significant costs, vehicle manufacturers interested in integrating safety solutions into their vehicles, and insurance and leasing companies. SaverOne initially addresses car fleets with a focus on the Israeli, European, and US markets and other markets worldwide. SaverOne believes that an increased focus on monitoring and prevention of cellular distraction systems in vehicles, driven by upcoming expected EU regulation, will likely have a dramatic positive impact on the demand for its systems in the future.





The Company's strategy is to provide its technology to customers in the aftermarket and address OEM vehicle manufacturers to integrate the Company's protection technologies during the vehicle manufacturing process.







About SaverOne







SaverOne is a technology company that designs, develops, and commercializes OEM and aftermarket solutions and technologies to lower the risk of and prevent vehicle accidents. SaverOne's initial product line is a suite of solutions that saves lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction from using mobile phones while driving. SaverOne is also developing a sensor system for early location and direction detection under all visibility conditions of vulnerable road users (VRU) through their cellphone footprint.









Learn more at



https://saver.one/









Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains





"





forward-looking statements





"





within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements,





besides those





of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include but are not limited to, statements regarding





SaverOne's





strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives





,





and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations





,





and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as





"





anticipate





," "





believe





," "





contemplate





," "





could





," "





estimate





," "





expect





," "





intend





," "





seek





," "





may





," "





might





," "





plan





," "





potential





," "





predict





," "





project





," "





target





," "





aim





," "





should





,"





"will





" "





would





,"





or the negative of these words or other similar expressions





. However,





not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on





SaverOne's





current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks





,





and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions





about





future events that may not prove accurate. Many factors could cause





SaverOne's





actual activities or results to differ materially from





those





anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ability of our technology to substantially improve the safety of drivers; our ability to protect our patented technology from infringement by third parties; SaverOne’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures and its ability to continue as a going concern





; SaverOne’s ability to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market





;





the success of SaverOne’s





strategic expansion of its relationship with CEMEX





; its ability to market and sell its products; its plans to continue to invest in research and development to develop technology for both existing and new products; SaverOne’s intention to advance its technologies and commercialization efforts in Europe and globally; SaverOne’s plan to seek patent, trademark and other intellectual property rights for products and technologies in the United States and internationally, as well as its ability to maintain and protect the validity of currently held intellectual property rights; SaverOne’s expectations regarding future changes in its cost of revenues and operating expenses; SaverOne’s expectations regarding its tax classifications; interpretations of current laws and the passage of future laws; acceptance of its business model by investors; the ability to correctly identify and enter new markets; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which SaverOne operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; SaverOne’s intention to retain key employees, and its belief that it will maintain good relations with all employees; a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on business and industry; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 21, 2025









and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements in this announcement are





made as of this date, and SaverOne undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.









International Investor Relations Contact:







Ehud Helft





+1 212 378 8040







saverone@ekgir.com





