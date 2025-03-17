SaverOne Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SaverOne has regained compliance with Nasdaq's bid price requirement, closing above $1.00 for ten consecutive days.

Quiver AI Summary

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, as confirmed in a formal written communication from Nasdaq. The company achieved this by maintaining a closing bid price of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) at or above $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days, starting from February 21, 2025. In addition to this compliance update, the press release highlights SaverOne's technology aimed at reducing driver distraction from mobile phone use while driving, which is a significant contributor to road accidents. The company targets commercial fleets, vehicle manufacturers, and insurance firms, with a focus on integrating its safety solutions into vehicles. SaverOne anticipates increasing demand for its products due to upcoming EU regulations regarding cellular distraction systems in vehicles. The company also emphasizes its commitment to research and development to enhance its offerings and potentially expand its market reach.

Potential Positives

SaverOne has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, which is crucial for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company’s American Depository Shares (ADS) have shown a closing bid price above $1.00 for over 10 consecutive business days, indicating improved market confidence and performance.

The compliance announcement may positively influence investor sentiment and attract potential investors, as it demonstrates stability in the company's stock price.

SaverOne’s focus on driver safety through its technological solutions addresses a significant market need, potentially driving future business growth amidst increasing regulatory scrutiny on mobile phone use while driving.

Potential Negatives

Despite regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, the reliance on maintaining a bid price above $1.00 highlights ongoing financial instability and potential volatility, raising concerns about the company's long-term market viability.

The forward-looking statements indicate numerous uncertainties and risks associated with the company's strategic plans and technology, which may cause actual results to significantly differ from expectations, potentially undermining stakeholder confidence.

The company’s ability to effectively market and sell its products remains unproven, which jeopardizes its business model and long-term growth prospects in a competitive market.

FAQ

What compliance milestone has SaverOne achieved with Nasdaq?

SaverOne has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, confirming the closing bid price was above $1.00 for 10 consecutive days.

How does SaverOne's technology enhance driver safety?

SaverOne's system prevents drivers from accessing distracting applications while allowing necessary functions, thus improving safety on the road.

What markets is SaverOne targeting for its vehicle safety solutions?

SaverOne's primary focus is on commercial and private vehicle fleets, vehicle manufacturers, and insurance and leasing companies globally.

What is the potential impact of EU regulations on SaverOne's business?

Upcoming EU regulations are expected to increase the demand for SaverOne's cellular distraction systems in vehicles.

How can I learn more about SaverOne's products and technology?

You can visit SaverOne's official website at https://saver.one/ for more information on their technologies and solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SVRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SVRE stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG removed 7,084 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,084

SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,128 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,128

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Petah Tikvah, Israel, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE, TASE: SVRE),



today announced that it received formal written confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. The regaining of compliance is a result of the Company’s closing bid price of the Company’s American Depository Shares (ADS) being at least $1.00 for at least the preceding 10 consecutive business days.





The closing bid price of the ADS has been above $1.00 or greater per ADS for more than 10 consecutive business days from February 21, 2025. Accordingly, Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff has notified the Company that it has determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).







About the SaverOne System







SaverOne’s system is installed in vehicles to solve the problem of driver distraction, as a result of drivers using distracting applications on their mobile phones while driving in a way that endangers their safety and the safety of their passengers. This phenomenon is considered one of the leading causes of global road accidents. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the annual cost of road accidents just in the United States stands at about $870 billion each year, excluding the costs of serious injury or death, with a quarter of those accidents estimated to be related to the use of the mobile phones while driving. SaverOne’s technology specifically recognizes the driver area in the vehicle. It prevents the driver from accessing distracting applications such as messaging while allowing others (navigation as an example) without user intervention or consent, creating a safer driving environment.





SaverOne’s primary target markets include commercial and private vehicle fleets interested in reducing potential damages and significant costs, vehicle manufacturers interested in integrating safety solutions into their vehicles, and insurance and leasing companies. SaverOne initially addresses car fleets with a focus on the Israeli, European, and US markets and other markets worldwide. SaverOne believes that an increased focus on monitoring and prevention of cellular distraction systems in vehicles, driven by upcoming expected EU regulation, will likely have a dramatic positive impact on the demand for its systems in the future.





The Company’s strategy is to provide its technology to customers in the aftermarket and address OEM vehicle manufacturers to integrate the Company’s protection technologies during the vehicle manufacturing process.







About SaverOne







SaverOne is a technology company that designs, develops, and commercializes OEM and aftermarket solutions and technologies to lower the risk of and prevent vehicle accidents.





SaverOne’s initial product line is a suite of solutions that saves lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction from using mobile phones while driving. SaverOne is also developing a sensor system for early location and direction detection under all visibility conditions of vulnerable road users (VRU) through their cellphone footprint.





Learn more at



https://saver.one/









Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, besides those of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include but are not limited to, statements regarding SaverOne’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives, and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations, and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on SaverOne’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about future events that may not prove accurate. Many factors could cause SaverOne’s actual activities or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: SaverOne’s ability to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the ability of SaverOne’s technology to substantially improve the safety of drivers; its ability to market and sell its products; its plans to continue to invest in research and development to develop technology for both existing and new products; SaverOne’s intention to advance its technologies and commercialization efforts; SaverOne’s intention to use local distributors in each country or region in which it conducts business to distribute products or technology; SaverOne’s plan to seek patent, trademark and other intellectual property rights for products and technologies in the United States and internationally, as well as its ability to maintain and protect the validity of currently held intellectual property rights; SaverOne’s expectations regarding future changes in its cost of revenues and operating expenses; SaverOne’s expectations regarding its tax classifications; interpretations of current laws and the passage of future laws; acceptance of its business model by investors; the ability to correctly identify and enter new markets; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which SaverOne operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; SaverOne’s intention to retain key employees, and its belief that it will maintain good relations with all employees; a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on business and industry; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 25, 2024 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements in this announcement are made as of this date, and SaverOne undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.













International Investor Relations Contact:







Ehud Helft





+1 212 378 8040







saverone@ekgir.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.