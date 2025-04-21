SaverOne Enters Commercial Agreement With Cemex

(RTTNews) - SaverOne 2014 (SVRE) announced the signing of a new commercial agreement with Cemex Czech Republic s.r.o. Under the agreement, SaverOne will deploy its Driver Distraction Prevention System across the entire company-owned cement truck fleet in the Czech Republic. SaverOnes solution has already been implemented across several Cemex entities, among them Israel and an additional European county, and will now be deployed in the Czech Republic with additional deployments planned in further European subsidiaries.

Ori Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne, said: "The new agreement in the Czech Republic marks another important step in the strategic expansion of our relationship, adding to our growing presence in Europe."

