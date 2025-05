Save on Your Next Flight: The Cheapest Airline in Every State

There are several different variables that determine the price you pay for a flight, including how far in advance you book, the day of the week you fly, and the airport you’re flying into or out of. The airline you fly also will have an impact, depending on whether there is a budget airline available to you and whether or not your local airport is an airline hub.

To determine the cheapest airline for domestic flights in every state, CashNetUSA created flight route combinations from each official U.S. hub airport to all the others. (Note that Delaware was excluded because it has no hub airport.) Next, it collected a sample of one-way flights for each route, with no more than one stop. Finally, CashNetUSA calculated the average price per mile for each airline across all routes for each airport and the average for each state.

Based on this analysis, this is the cheapest airline in every state for domestic travel.

Alabama

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.47

Alaska

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.10

Arizona

Cheapest airline: Allegiant

Allegiant Mean price per mile: $0.05

Arkansas

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.32

California

Cheapest airline: JetBlue

JetBlue Mean price per mile: $0.08

Colorado

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.08

Connecticut

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.14

Florida

Cheapest airline: Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.10

Georgia

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.09

Hawaii

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.09

Idaho

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.17

Illinois

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.11

Indiana

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.11

Iowa

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.38

Kansas

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.24

Kentucky

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.11

Louisiana

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.09

Maine

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.09

Maryland

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.15

Massachusetts

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.07

Michigan

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.10

Minnesota

Cheapest airline: Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.07

Mississippi

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.35

Missouri

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.11

Montana

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.21

Nebraska

Cheapest airline: Allegiant

Allegiant Mean price per mile: $0.15

Nevada

Cheapest airline: Spirit

Spirit Mean price per mile: $0.18

New Hampshire

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.69

New Jersey

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.08

New Mexico

Cheapest airline: Spirit

Spirit Mean price per mile: $0.18

New York

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.09

North Carolina

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.09

North Dakota

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.08

Ohio

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.15

Oklahoma

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.13

Oregon

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.08

Pennsylvania

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.10

Rhode Island

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.29

South Carolina

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.11

South Dakota

Cheapest airline: Allegiant

Allegiant Mean price per mile: $0.17

Tennessee

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.10

Texas

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.09

Utah

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.12

Vermont

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.45

Virginia

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.11

Washington

Cheapest airline: Frontier

Frontier Mean price per mile: $0.08

West Virginia

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.33

Wisconsin

Cheapest airline: Alaska

Alaska Mean price per mile: $0.12

Wyoming

Cheapest airline: American Airlines

American Airlines Mean price per mile: $0.20

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only.

