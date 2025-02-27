$SAVA stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SAVA stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,072,178 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SAVA:
$SAVA Insider Trading Activity
$SAVA insiders have traded $SAVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC SCHOEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,800 shares for an estimated $238,468.
- JAMES WILLIAM KUPIEC (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $15,480
$SAVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $SAVA stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 841,853 shares (+947.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,986,773
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 606,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,431,812
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 489,936 shares (+679.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,156,248
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 476,669 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,124,938
- GALLACHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 427,096 shares (-73.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,007,946
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 417,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $985,064
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 388,374 shares (+427.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $916,562
