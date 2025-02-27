$SAVA stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SAVA stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,072,178 of trading volume.

$SAVA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SAVA:

$SAVA insiders have traded $SAVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SCHOEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,800 shares for an estimated $238,468 .

. JAMES WILLIAM KUPIEC (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $15,480

$SAVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $SAVA stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

