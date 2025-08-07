Saul Centers (BFS) Q2 EPS Drops 31%

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) and funds from operations (non-GAAP) both declined sharply due to the expense drag from the Twinbrook Quarter Phase I launch.

In the quarter, revenue (GAAP) rose 5.8% year over year, but Same property metrics (non-GAAP) weakened, and Commercial occupancy fell to 94.0% as of June 30, 2025.

No new guidance for the remainder of 2025; company notes successful Twinbrook leasing, but ongoing financial pressure from new asset ramp-up.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS), a real estate investment trust focused on grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use developments in the Mid-Atlantic, reported its second quarter results on August 7, 2025. The quarter featured solid GAAP revenue growth and notable progress in the lease-up of its major Twinbrook Quarter Phase I project, but profitability dropped significantly due to high start-up expenses for this development. EPS (GAAP) fell to $0.33, down from $0.48 in the prior year period, and Non-GAAP funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share came in at $0.73, missing last year’s $0.83. No formal analyst estimates were available. Overall, the quarter saw continued progress on long-term strategies but revealed clear near-term financial headwinds tied to new asset launches and softer core property performance.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $0.33 $0.48 (31.3%) Funds from Operations (FFO) per Share – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.73 $0.83 (12.0%) Revenue $70.8 million $66.9 million 5.8% Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) (Non-GAAP) $48.1 million $50.2 million (4.3%) Commercial Portfolio Leased (%) 94.0% 95.8% (1.8 pp)

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Saul Centers develops and manages grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties, with a primary focus on the suburban districts and urban corridors of the Mid-Atlantic, especially Montgomery County, Maryland. Its core business is growing and diversifying a portfolio of highly accessible, transit-oriented retail and residential sites, often anchored by major grocery tenants.

In recent years, the company concentrated on expanding its pipeline of mixed-use and residential projects, such as Twinbrook Quarter. Key factors for ongoing success include careful asset diversification, prudent financial leverage, and strategic site selection that leverages proximity to major transit lines. Internally managed property operations and maintaining a debt-to-asset ratio under 50 % are also critical focuses.

Quarter in Review: Revenue, Expense, and Asset Performance

Total revenue (GAAP) climbed 5.8% compared to the prior year period. However, Net income (GAAP) dropped 27% to $14.2 million, compared to $19.5 million in the prior year period, largely due to the costs associated with launching Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Management stated, "was adversely impacted by $5.4 million, of which $3.5 million was a reduction in capitalized interest, due to the initial operations of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I." For common shareholders, net income (GAAP) fell to $7.9 million.

Funds from operations (FFO), a widely used non-GAAP measure of REIT performance that adds back non-cash charges like depreciation to net income, fell 11% to $25.4 million ($0.73 per diluted share), compared to the prior year period. Management attributed most of the earnings decline to new asset ramp-up drag, noting that without Twinbrook Quarter's financial headwinds, underlying performance would have improved thanks to growth in base rent for both commercial (+$4.3 million) and residential (+$0.7 million) segments during the first six months of 2025.

On the property side, same property net operating income (NOI)—a key indicator of performance for stabilized assets—decreased 4.3% to $48.1 million (non-GAAP). The Shopping Center segment saw most of this reduction, with same property net operating income dropping from $37.4 million to $35.3 million, mainly from lower lease termination fees. Mixed-use same property net operating income (non-GAAP) was flat at $12.8 million, indicating stability in that area.

Leasing activity trended lower: commercial portfolio leased rates slipped to 94.0% as of June 30, 2025, down from 95.8% at the same point last year. Slight softening also appeared in the established residential portfolio, excluding new assets, which was 99.0% leased as of June 30, 2025, compared to 99.4% as of June 30, 2024. At Twinbrook, 86.1% of its 452 residential units were leased and occupied as of August 4, 2025, and grocery anchor Wegmans opened on June 25, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the project.

Key Developments and Segment Trends

One highlight was the lease-up progress at Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. As of August 4, 2025, 86.1% of residential units were leased, supporting the long-term vision for transit-oriented, mixed-use expansion. The new Wegmans tenant in the retail portion opened in late June.

Despite solid top-line growth, core portfolio metrics weakened. Same property revenue fell 2.2% (non-GAAP), hurt by a $2.0 million reduction in lease termination fee income—historically a volatile metric. Shopping Center performance contributed most to these declines. Mixed-use revenue, however, edged up 1.6% compared to the prior year period.

The company’s expense profile showed notable increases. Total expenses (GAAP) jumped to $56.8 million, up from $47.6 million in the prior year period, outpacing revenue growth. Property operating expenses rose 18.3% year-over-year, while Interest costs increased, driven by the transition of development assets like Twinbrook to operating status, resulting in less interest being capitalized. Management attributed much of the drop in profit to this accounting effect, which will continue until new assets reach stabilized occupancy and cash flow levels.

The balance sheet showed total debt at approximately $1.56 billion against total assets of $2.14 billion as of June 30, 2025. A modest increase in construction loans indicated continued development spending but no major shift in financial structure.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

The company did not provide updated or detailed financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Management commentary suggests ongoing confidence in the long-term benefits of the Twinbrook redevelopment, but acknowledges near-term earnings drag and a need for further stabilization in occupancy and rent at new assets.

Given continued lease-up at Twinbrook, investors may focus on how quickly this project reaches full stabilization and begins meaningful net contributions to income. Monitoring same property performance, expense management, and competitive occupancy rates in both shopping center and mixed-use segments will be important in the coming quarters. The quarterly dividend was maintained at prior levels, with no announced increase or decrease.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

