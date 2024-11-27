News & Insights

Saturn Metals Issues New Performance Rights

November 27, 2024 — 03:20 am EST

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1.2 million unquoted performance rights, set to expire in November 2027. These securities have various vesting dates, offering potential incentives for stakeholders. This move is indicative of Saturn Metals’ strategic planning to foster growth and reward performance.

