Saturn Metals Issues New Performance Rights

Saturn Metals Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1.2 million unquoted performance rights, set to expire in November 2027. These securities have various vesting dates, offering potential incentives for stakeholders. This move is indicative of Saturn Metals’ strategic planning to foster growth and reward performance.

