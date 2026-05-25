SATS Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - SATS Ltd (S58.SI) reported fourth quarter profit attributable to owners of the company of S$50.7 million, an increase of 31% from a year ago. Earnings per share, in cents, was 3.4 compared to 2.6. The company said the improvement was partly supported by lower tax expenses in the current period. Operating profit increased by 1.0% to S$109.4 million.

Fourth quarter revenue was S$1.62 billion, an increase of 9.8% compared to the same period last year with growth across all business segments.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of 5.0 cents per share, up 43% from prior year.

Shares of SATS are trading at S$3.37, up 2.74%.

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