SATS' Hughes & Celona to Unveil Fully Managed Private 5G Networks

EchoStar Corporation’s ( SATS ) subsidiary, Hughes Network Systems, has forged a strategic relationship with Celona, a pioneer in private 5G networks, to introduce a fully managed private wireless network solution. The collaboration aims to meet the surging demand for secure, high-performance and scalable wireless connectivity, empowering industries to advance their digital transformation and automation efforts.

By combining Celona’s advanced 5G LAN technology with Hughes’ extensive managed services expertise, the initiative delivers a turnkey solution that supports digital transformation and automation across key industries, including manufacturing, logistics, energy, government and public safety. This is especially important for businesses transitioning to Industry 4.0, as the need for reliable, low-latency and secure connectivity has become critical. With expertise in delivering global network solutions, Hughes provides end-to-end service management, from site design and deployment to 24/7 network operations, optimization and security monitoring.

Through the Hughes-Celona partnership, organizations receive a comprehensive, enterprise-ready private wireless network that offers end-to-end management, improved Quality of Service (QoS), SIM-based security and seamless indoor/outdoor mobility. The joint offering also addresses connectivity issues in large or densely populated environments, enabling real-time use cases such as robotics, video analytics and connected worker systems. It offers enterprise-grade performance, guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and seamless on-prem and cloud integration, without requiring cellular expertise in-house.

Furthermore, the collaboration targets a wide range of industries from commercial to public that require mission-critical wireless performance. From Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and smart surveillance to mobile command centers and secure telehealth, the network enables flexible on-prem or cloud deployment customized to each customer’s operational and compliance needs.

Offered as a fully managed service, the Hughes solution lets customers use private cellular networks without major upfront costs or in-house expertise. Hughes handles network management, SIM setup, optimization and security through its 24/7 operations center, supporting a wide range of devices and applications for fast enterprise adoption.

Hughes’ Growing Momentum Drives SATS’ Prospects

In the second quarter, Hughes achieved AS9100 quality certification, further building on multiple FAA certification milestones its SATS products attained over the past year. Driven by the strong performance of this business unit, the company remains optimistic about its global growth prospects. In the HughesNet consumer segment, the quarter ended with approximately 820,000 broadband subscribers, reflecting higher ARPU driven by a focus on higher-value customers.

SATS continues to anticipate positive operating free cash flow for the full year, anchored by disciplined cost management and the ongoing expansion of its Wireless and Hughes enterprise businesses.

In April 2025, Hughes unveiled the global commercial availability of its latest innovation, the HL1100W electronically steerable antenna (ESA). This advanced single-panel solution, now officially approved for use on the Eutelsat OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, marks a major step in delivering low-latency, high-speed connectivity to enterprise and government users around the world.

SATS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

At present, EchoStar has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, its shares have soared 187.3% compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 148.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

