Today, the city of Lugano in Switzerland unveiled an incredible statue honouring Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's anonymous founder. I found this tribute incredibly inspiring and beautiful.

The statue was revealed at Lugano's Plan B conference, turning heads with its clever invisible design. Viewed head-on, it disappears entirely - representing Satoshi's own anonymity. This is an artistic masterpiece perfectly encapsulating his mystery.

Of course, some bitcoiners like Mandrik found it underwhelming. But art is subjective. To me, this statue brilliantly captures Satoshi's ephemeral essence using visionary sculpture techniques.

And Lugano was the perfect setting as a leading Bitcoin hub with over 100 merchants accepting Lightning payments.

After visiting Lugano last month and living the Bitcoin life using Lightning while there, I'm ecstatic to return now that it houses this iconic Satoshi monument.

This is only the second Satoshi statue globally after Budapest's impressive effort. We need more inspiring Satoshi tributes to spread his peaceful ideals worldwide.

