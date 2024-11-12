Sassy Gold Expands Portfolio with Labrador Acquisition

Sassy Gold Corp (TSE:SASY) has released an update.

Sassy Gold Corp has acquired a 100% interest in the drill-ready Ashuanipi Gold Property in Labrador, marking a significant step in their exploration endeavors. The property, rich with gold-in-soil anomalies and extensive geological data, is set to be drilled for the first time. This acquisition enhances Sassy Gold’s portfolio, offering promising opportunities for future development.

