Sassy Gold Expands Portfolio with Labrador Acquisition

November 12, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Sassy Gold Corp (TSE:SASY) has released an update.

Sassy Gold Corp has acquired a 100% interest in the drill-ready Ashuanipi Gold Property in Labrador, marking a significant step in their exploration endeavors. The property, rich with gold-in-soil anomalies and extensive geological data, is set to be drilled for the first time. This acquisition enhances Sassy Gold’s portfolio, offering promising opportunities for future development.

