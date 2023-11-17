News & Insights

Markets
SSL

Sasol Appoints Simon Baloyi As New CEO

November 17, 2023 — 01:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sasol Ltd (SSL), an integrated chemical and energy company, on Friday announced the appointment of Simon Baloyi as its president and chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2024. He will replace Fleetwood Grobler, current CEO, who will serve in an executive advisory role until December 31.

Presently, Simon Baloyi is the Executive Vice President of Energy Operations and Technology at Sasol.

On Thursday, Sasol shares closed at 12.40, down 2.44% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.