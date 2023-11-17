Sasol Appoints Simon Baloyi As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Sasol Ltd (SSL), an integrated chemical and energy company, on Friday announced the appointment of Simon Baloyi as its president and chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2024. He will replace Fleetwood Grobler, current CEO, who will serve in an executive advisory role until December 31.

Presently, Simon Baloyi is the Executive Vice President of Energy Operations and Technology at Sasol.

On Thursday, Sasol shares closed at 12.40, down 2.44% on the New York Stock Exchange.

