Sartorius Stedim Biotech To Buy Chromatography Process Equipment Unit Of Novasep

(RTTNews) - French biopharmaceutical company Sartorius Stedim Biotech, affiliated to Germany's Sartorius AG (SDMHF.PK), announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the chromatography process equipment division of Novasep.

The companies agreed not to disclose the purchase price until the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Novasep's division expects to generate sales revenue of approximately 37 million euros in 2020 at double-digit profit margins. The unit employs approximately 100 people, the majority of whom work at its Pompey site in northern France and some in the USA, China and India.

Sartorius expects to close the deal during the first half of 2021, subject to antitrust approvals and the information and consultation of Novasep's works council.

Novasep's chromatography unit comprises resin-based batch and intensified chromatography systems. It mainly focuses on high-pressure, multi-use applications for smaller molecules, such as oligonucleotides, peptides and insulin.

Since 2018, both companies have been collaborating in the joint development of an optimized system for a membrane-based, low-pressure chromatography that processes larger molecules more productively. The system will be launched soon.

