Markets
SARTF

Sartorius Group Preliminary FY25 Profit Rises

February 03, 2026 — 01:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sartorius (SRT3.DE, SRT.DE) reported that its fiscal 2025 net profit was 155 million euros, an increase of 84.3% from last year. Underlying net profit was up 18.2 percent to 331 million euros from 280 million euros in 2024. Underlying earnings per ordinary share rose to 4.78 euros from 4.05 euros. According to preliminary figures, sales revenue increased 7.6 percent in constant currencies to 3.5 billion euros. Reported growth was 4.7 percent, for the period.

For fiscal 2026, Sartorius expects its profitable growth trajectory to continue. Management expects sales revenue growth in constant currencies to be between around 5 and 9 percent. The underlying EBITDA margin is projected to increase to slightly above 30 percent.

At previous close, Sartorius preferred share was trading at 234.80 euros, down 0.4%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SARTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.