BioTech
SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Accepts CHMP's Negative Opinion For ELEVIDYS

July 25, 2025 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT), Friday acknowledged the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use's negative opinion on the conditional marketing authorization for ELEVIDYS in ambulatory individuals ages three to seven years for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Meanwhile, its partner Roche will continue its dialogue with the European Medicines Agency to explore a potential path forward to make ELEVIDYS available in the region.

Further, the company stated that ELEVIDYS showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements across important secondary endpoints of functional outcome measures in EMBARK study. However, it did not meet the primary endpoint of the study.

In the pre-market hours, SRPT is moving down 10.64 percent, to $11.50 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.