Sarama Resources Announces A$2 Million Equity Placement

Sarama Resources (TSE:SWA) has released an update.
Sarama Resources Ltd. has secured commitments for a A$2 million equity placement to support exploration and general operations. The placement, which offers shares at a discount, attracted interest from both existing shareholders and new investors. Additionally, the company plans to issue shares to settle deferred executive salaries and director fees.
