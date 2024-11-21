Sarama Resources Announces A$2 Million Equity Placement

Sarama Resources (TSE:SWA) has released an update.

Sarama Resources Ltd. has secured commitments for a A$2 million equity placement to support exploration and general operations. The placement, which offers shares at a discount, attracted interest from both existing shareholders and new investors. Additionally, the company plans to issue shares to settle deferred executive salaries and director fees.

