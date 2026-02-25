Saputo USA Recalls Great Value Cottage Cheese

(RTTNews) - Saputo Cheese USA Inc., a subsidiary of Saputo Inc.(SAP.TO), a Canadian dairy processor, said that it is voluntarily recalling select cottage cheese products produced by Saputo due to the possibility of liquid dairy ingredients used in the items not being fully pasteurized.

The consumption of such products can pose a significant health risk. The company has also clarified that no illnesses or hospitalizations associated with the recalled products have been reported to date.

The affected products were sold under the Great Value label and were distributed to Walmart stores and distribution centers between February 17 and February 20. All products were sold in white plastic tubs with white lids.

The customers who purchased the impacted products have been advised not to consume them and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The issue was found during pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises conducted by Saputo in conjunction with the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

