Markets

Saputo USA Recalls Great Value Cottage Cheese

February 25, 2026 — 01:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Saputo Cheese USA Inc., a subsidiary of Saputo Inc.(SAP.TO), a Canadian dairy processor, said that it is voluntarily recalling select cottage cheese products produced by Saputo due to the possibility of liquid dairy ingredients used in the items not being fully pasteurized.

The consumption of such products can pose a significant health risk. The company has also clarified that no illnesses or hospitalizations associated with the recalled products have been reported to date.

The affected products were sold under the Great Value label and were distributed to Walmart stores and distribution centers between February 17 and February 20. All products were sold in white plastic tubs with white lids.

The customers who purchased the impacted products have been advised not to consume them and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The issue was found during pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises conducted by Saputo in conjunction with the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.